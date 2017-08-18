Artistic gymnast Sze En out with ankle fracture

Artistic gymnast Tan Sze En has been forced to sit out of this year's SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur because of a left ankle fracture.

The 16-year-old injured herself while executing a round off double twist dismount from the balance beam in training earlier this week.

Singapore Gymnastics' general manager Karen Norden told The New Paper that despite the injury, Sze En is in "good spirits" and will be looking forward to supporting her teammates when she flies over tomorrow.

Said Norden: "Sze En is in good spirits, and she will be travelling to KL on Saturday to support her teammates.

"She is disappointed, but as an athlete, minor setbacks are common. I believe that she will come back stronger, hungrier, and more resilient.

"We can expect Sze En to be back in the gym for light training in three weeks.

"There are things that she can still work on even with an ankle fracture, such as strength training, conditioning, hand stands, and flexibility."

Sze En clinched an individual all-around gold medal at last year's Asean School Games, and was the all-around champion at the Singapore Open Gymnastics Championships.

The gymnast was poised to make her debut at this year's Games.

Nonetheless, Norden believes that the team will be able to persevere, and will be counting on team captain Nadine Joy Nathan.

She told TNP: "The girls are prepared to compete on all four apparatuses, and these setbacks build a certain resilience in them.

"But we do have the experience of three athletes who competed at the last SEA Games," said Norden, referring to Nadine, Zeng Qiyan, 19, and Kelsie Muir, 18.

"I hold strong hopes for our team captain to put up a solid performance. I have watched the girls flourish and grow in the weeks leading up to the SEA Games.

"It is anyone's game."

Mei Togawa, 16, and Colette Chan, 17, will be making their debuts in KL.

The women's artistic gymnastics competition starts on Sunday.