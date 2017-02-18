Athletes receive help on employment and academic fronts

Para-sailor Yap Qian Yin found a new job within two weeks, thanks to the Singapore Sports Institute.

When para-sailor Yap Qian Yin wanted to switch jobs last August, she approached the Singapore Sports Institute's (SSI) athlete services and development department for help.

Little did the 27-year-old expect to find a job with the Pan Pacific Hotels Group within two weeks, under the spexBusiness scheme, and she was even allowed to defer her first day of work as an accounts officer until after the Rio Paralympics in September.

Now, Team Singapore athletes preparing for life after sports look set to have an easier time with their job search, with the launch of the spexBusiness application yesterday at the Parkroyal on Beach Road.

More than 1,500 carded athletes here can utilise this programme.

If there are relevant openings, they will be matched with any of the 39 companies in the spexBusiness network once they submit their qualifications and requirements, such as flexibility in working hours.

Nine companies, including the Pan Pacific Hotels Group and ONE Championship, have been added to the network this year, while an additional three institutes of higher learning - Singapore Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic and SIM Global Education - have joined the spexEducation framework.

The latter scheme, with 10 institutions on board, offers student-athletes flexibility to pursue both their sporting dreams and studies at the same time.

To date, almost 500 athletes have benefited from both schemes.

In her speech, guest of honour Grace Fu, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth said: "The support from our spexBusiness and spexEducation partners have been invaluable... Together you will open up new opportunities for our athletes.

"They can devote their time and energy to train, knowing that their career and educational aspirations are being supported by you."

In addition, the SSI has partnered the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) to provide services, such as career coaching, to Team Singapore athletes.

Silat exponent Sheik Farhan is heartened by the slew of initiatives available to him when he eventually enters the job market.