Bowler Ng claims Masters bronze

Singapore's bowling campaign ended with a women's Masters bronze after Shayna Ng lost 224-199 to Malaysia's Shalin Zulkifli in the step-ladder finals at the Sunway Mega Lanes yesterday.

Shalin went on to beat Indonesia's Tannya Roumimper in a nerve-racking final to clinch her 20th SEA Games gold medal since making her debut in 1993.

The first game ended in a 225-225 draw to trigger a roll-off, in which both bowlers had to bowl the ninth and 10th frames again.

Shalin won 59-37 to force a decider, which she eventually won 223-222.

Earlier in the two blocks of eight games, Singaporean bowler Jazreel Tan had led the standings at the halfway mark with 1,851 pinfalls, but she was overhauled by Shalin, Roumimper and Ng in the end.

Singapore's bowlers will bring home two golds, three silvers and two bronzes, compared to 2015's haul of four golds, five silvers and one bronze.