Bowler Shayna wins bronze at world c'ships

Singapore bowler Shayna Ng won a bronze medal in the women's masters at the World Bowling Championships in the US this morning (Singapore time).

The 28-year-old finished joint-third after losing 166-220, 214-233 in the semi-finals to eventual champion, South Korea's Jung Dawun, at the South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas.

Jung, who defeated Malaysia's Sin Li Jane to claim the gold, had also won the masters title at the 2015 Women's World Championships in Abu Dhabi, where Ng won the all-events gold.

Indonesia's Sharon Limansantoso clinched the other bronze in Las Vegas after losing to Sin in this morning's other semi-final.

In reaching the last four, Ng had won three matches in the earlier stages of the masters, including one over fellow Singaporean Cherie Tan.

She came from behind to beat South Korea's Hong Haeni 187-202, 224-188, 204-201 before defeating her teammate Cherie 197-186, 245-248, 206-179. Next, she also had to stage a comeback to defeat Colombia's Carla Guerrero 172-192, 205-200, 217-199.

Said Ng: "Coming into the masters today, I kept an open mind, and played the lanes accordingly.

"It’s been playing very differently every day so I had to expect the unexpected. I took one shot at a time and gave it my all.

"I lost to a better player today. There are many things to learn from this competition but I’m glad we finished strong despite the slow start at the beginning (for singles, doubles and trios), we didn’t let that defeat us kept fighting till the end."

On Monday morning, Ng and her teammates Jazreel Tan, New Hui Fen and sisters Cherie and Daphne Tan had won a silver in the team event, after losing to Malaysia, entering the semi-finals as the top seed with the highest pinfall tally of 6,325.

Senior national assistant coach Jason Yeong-Nathan was very proud of the effort that the team put in.

He said: "The women fought hard as a team during the team events. We have been struggling to find the right match to tackle these very difficult set of lanes throughout the first three events over the past week, and for the team to come up top of the field going into the semi-finals, it was an amazing feat.

"It might not have been the most ideal result in the final, but they gave it their all."