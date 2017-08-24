Bronze for S'pore shuttlers

Singapore's shuttlers collected a bronze yesterday when the men's team lost 3-0 to Malaysia in the semi-finals at the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

The hosts scored the tie's first point when Iskandar Zulkarnain beat the Republic's Ryan Ng 19-21, 21-17, 21-10 in the first singles.

Singapore then went 2-0 down when their pair of Loh Kean Hean and Terry Hee lost 21-10, 20-22, 21-15 to Teo Ee Yi and Ong Yew Sin.

The Malaysians booked their spot in the final when Soong Joo Ven beat Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 9-21, 21-17, 21-18 in the third match.

As a result, Singapore clinched a joint-bronze as there are no play-offs for the bronze medal.

Malaysia will meet Indonesia, who beat Thailand 3-1 in the other semi-final, in the final today. - LIM SAY HENG