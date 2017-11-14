Bronze for S'pore teen bowler

Singapore teenage bowler Aidan Poh bagged a bronze at the Asian Schools Bowling Championships in Kuching, Sarawak, yesterday.

Aidan, 16, posted a total of 1,332 pinfalls in the boys' singles event to finish third, just ahead of fellow Singaporean Joseph Hing (1,326).

Hong Kong's Ivan Tse won the gold on 1,405 pinfalls while Malaysia's Ahmad Azriq (1,372) clinched silver.