Chan bags diving bronze

Singaporean diver Jonathan Chan won a bronze medal in the men's 10m platform event at Bukit Jalil's National Aquatic Centre yesterday.

He scored 367.90 points to finish behind Malaysia's Ooi Tze Liang and Chew Yiwei, who scored 442.65 and 412.75 points respectively.

In the women's 1m springboard event, Ashlee Tan finished in fourth place with a score of 197.40 points.

Hosts Malaysia won the gold and silver medals through Cheong Jun Hoong and Jasmine Lai, who scored 268.55 and 233.00 points respectively.

Ngo Phuong Mai of Vietnam took the bronze with 207.80 points. - JOLENE ANG