Chantal wins 10km open-water swimming bronze

Singapore's Chantal Liew, 19, won a bronze in the women's 10km open-water swimming event at the SEA Games yesterday.

Liew clocked 2hr 21min 30sec in a new personal-best time at the Water Sports Complex in Putrajaya, behind winner Heidi Gan of Malaysia (2:11:02) and runner-up Benjaporn Sriphanomthorn of Thailand (2:16:37). Fellow Singaporean Chin Khar Yi also posted a new personal best of 2:33:03, finishing sixth.

In the men's event, Singaporean Benedict Boon (2:12:24) placed fifth out of nine swimmers, while teammate Erasmus Ang (2:13:18) was seventh. The top three spots were occupied by Malaysia's Kevin Yeap (2:03:18), Thailand's Peerapat Lertsathapornsuk (2:05:41) and Indonesian Aflah Fadlan Prawira (2:08:40).

Singapore won a bronze through Boon's elder brother Brandon the last time open-water swimming was featured at the 2011 Games.