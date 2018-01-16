Team Singapore

Cherie finishes fourth in Brunswick Ballmaster Open in Finland

Jan 16, 2018 06:00 am

Singapore bowler Cherie Tan bagged fourth spot and a prize money of 4,000 euros (S$6,500) in the Brunswick Ballmaster Open at Tali Bowling Centre in Helsinki, Finland, yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Tan, 29, lost 268-211 to Finland's Kimmo Lehtonen in the semi-finals. In the final, Lehtonen lost 277-173 to Malaysia's Sin Li Jane, who had overcome American kegler Bill O'Neill 247-238 in the other semi-final.

A total of 550 bowlers took part in this mixed-gender tournament, where women bowlers are given an eight-pin lead.

