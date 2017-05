Singapore kegler Cherie Tan defeated compatriot Jazreel Tan 213-203 to clinch third place in the Professional Women's Bowling Association (PWBA) USBC Queens Finals in Louisiana in the US yesterday.

Cherie also finished fourth in the PWBA Fountain Valley Open Finals at the same venue.

In the Philippine International Open in Manila, Singapore's Iliya Syamim Mohd Azni and Jermaine Seah finished second and third, respectively, in the women's open. - JOLENE ANG