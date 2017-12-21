Cherie storms into Storm Cup finals

Singapore's Cherie Tan became one of four bowlers to reach the TV finals of the Storm Cup in Seoul, South Korea, after defeating local kegler Chae Jun Hee 224-189, 233-224, 242-224 to emerge from her elimination bracket yesterday.

Last year, Tan finished third in the mixed-gender tournament, where women bowlers get an eight-pin handicap.

In today's finals, the 28-year-old will meet Anthony Simonsen of the United States and South Korea's Park Sang Pil and Yun Hee Yeo. Another Singaporean bowler, Bernice Lim, also competed but was knocked out in the Round of 16 by Chae.