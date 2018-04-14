Feng falters in singles title defence

(From left) Singapore's Yu Mengyu (silver), India's Manika Batra (gold) and Singapore's Feng Tianwei (bronze) after the medal presentation for the Commonwealth Games women's singles event in table tennis.

Singapore paddler Feng Tianwei failed to make it a hat-trick of women's singles titles at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday (April 14).

The 31-year-old lost 3-4 (10-12, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5, 11-5, 9-11, 11-13) in a nail-biting semi-final to her nemesis, India's world No. 58 Manika Batra, who had also beaten her in the team event.

Feng, the world No. 4, later beat Canada's Zhang Mo 4-2 (11-2, 11-7, 5-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-3) to claim the bronze.

A visibly upset Feng, the two-time defending champion (2010, 2014), told The Straits Times after losing to 22-year-old Batra: “I felt I had prepared well and played well in the match today. However, when I was leading 8-4 in the rubber, I was quite nervous and played more conservatively.

“When I was leading, the opponent also made some adjustments to her game and I was slow to adapt."

Feng's teammate Yu Mengyu had a chance to ensure that the gold stayed in the Republic's hands, but found no answer to Batra's bat play, as she lost 0-4 (7-11, 6-11, 2-11, 7-11) in the final to finish with a silver.

The paddlers, who have won only one gold medal so far, are in contention for two more on Sunday - the last day of the competition.

Men's veteran Gao Ning will pair up with Yu in the mixed doubles final against England's Liam Pitchford and Ho Tin-Tin on Sunday (8.15am, Singapore time), before Gao faces Nigeria's Quadri Aruna in the men's singles final (10.20am).

On Saturday evening, Singapore's young pair of 15-year-old Koen Pang and Ethan Poh, 19, lost 0-3 (5-11, 6-11, 10-12) to India's Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shankar Shetty in the men's doubles bronze play-off.

England duo Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford claimed the men's doubles gold after defeating another Indian pair Sharath Achanta and Sathiyan Ghanasekaran 3-2 in the final.

FOR MORE, READ THE SUNDAY TIMES ON APRIL 15