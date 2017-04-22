Feng makes last four in South Korea

Singapore's top paddler Feng Tianwei is in the Seamaster 2017 World Tour Korea Open women's singles semi-finals after winning her matches yesterday.

The world No. 3 beat South Korea's Jeon Ji Hee 4-0 (13-11, 11-7, 11-9, 14-12) in the Round of 16, and Japan's Minami Ando 4-1 (6-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-9, 11-7) in the last eight yesterday.

LAST FOUR

Feng will meet Taiwan's Chen Szu-yu in the last four today.

Meanwhile, Singapore's Zeng Jian beat Taiwan's Cheng I-ching 4-3 (8-11, 5-11, 11-9, 20-18, 11-5, 6-11, 11-4) in the last 16 yesterday.

She will face Japan's Miu Hirano in the quarter-finals today.

However, Gao Ning is out of the men's singles after a 4-0 (11-9, 11-2, 11-2, 11-2) loss to Germany's Timo Boll in the Round of 16. ­- SWETHA SUNDARARAJAN