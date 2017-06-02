Team Singapore

Feng on track in World Championships, Gao crashes out

Jolene Ang
Jun 02, 2017 06:00 am

National paddler Feng Tianwei remained on course yesterday in the World Table Tennis Championships in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The world No. 4 defeated Thai Nanthana Komwong 4-0 in the second round and Hong Kong's Lee Ho Ching 4-2 in the third to progress to the next round in the women's singles event.

The fourth round and quarter-finals take place today. Feng's opponents were not known at press time.

Her compatriot Yu Mengyu crashed out in the second round, losing 4-2 to German Kristin Silbereisen.

However, world No. 23 Yu and partner Feng are still in the running for the women's doubles event.

The duo are through to the quarter-final stage, after their 4-1 third-round victory over a mixed associations' pair of Slovenia's Alex Galic and Swiss Rachel Moret.

Sports

Feng and Yu progress at World Table Tennis Championships

In the men's singles event, world No. 43 Gao Ning was edged out in a 4-3 second-round defeat by Japanese paddler Koki Niwa.

The Republic's men's doubles pair of Gao and Pang Xue Jie were also knocked out 4-3 in the third round by South Koreans Jeoung Youngsik and Lee Sangsu.

- JOLENE ANG

table tennissportsfeng tianwei

Jolene Ang

Read articles by Jolene Ang