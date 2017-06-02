Feng on track in World Championships, Gao crashes out

National paddler Feng Tianwei remained on course yesterday in the World Table Tennis Championships in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The world No. 4 defeated Thai Nanthana Komwong 4-0 in the second round and Hong Kong's Lee Ho Ching 4-2 in the third to progress to the next round in the women's singles event.

The fourth round and quarter-finals take place today. Feng's opponents were not known at press time.

Her compatriot Yu Mengyu crashed out in the second round, losing 4-2 to German Kristin Silbereisen.

However, world No. 23 Yu and partner Feng are still in the running for the women's doubles event.

The duo are through to the quarter-final stage, after their 4-1 third-round victory over a mixed associations' pair of Slovenia's Alex Galic and Swiss Rachel Moret.

In the men's singles event, world No. 43 Gao Ning was edged out in a 4-3 second-round defeat by Japanese paddler Koki Niwa.

The Republic's men's doubles pair of Gao and Pang Xue Jie were also knocked out 4-3 in the third round by South Koreans Jeoung Youngsik and Lee Sangsu.

- JOLENE ANG