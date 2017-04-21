Gao and Feng win, Yu crashes out
Singaporean paddlers Gao Ning and Feng Tianwei got off to winning starts on Day One of the 2017 World Tour Korea Open yesterday, when they won their first-round matches in the men's and women's singles events respectively.
Gao Ning defeated Jonathan Groth of Denmark 4-1, while Feng swept aside Japanese opponent Saki Shibata 4-0. Both will play in the Round of 16 today.
Yu Mengyu and Lin Ye, however, failed to advance in the women's singles yesterday.
Yu and Lin Ye suffered 4-0 defeats by Japan's Minami Ando and Miu Hirano respectively.
In the women's doubles event, Lin Ye and Zhou Yihan fell 3-0 to German duo Shan Xiaona and Petrissa Solja in the quarter-finals.
Gao Ning and Pang Xue Jie crashed out of the men's doubles last night, following a 3-0 loss to Taiwan's Hung Tzu-hsiang and Yang Heng-wei in the last eight. - SWETHA SUNDARARAJAN