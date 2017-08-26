Gilchrist extends dominance with fifth straight gold

If there was any doubt over Peter Gilchrist's dominance at the billiard tables, it was quashed at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre yesterday.

The 49-year-old won a fifth consecutive SEA Games gold medal in the men's English billiards singles, beating Myanmar's Chi Ko Ko 3-0 to end his campaign without dropping a single frame.

He told The New Paper: "Yes, it's five in a row now, but it's not always easy. I didn't drop a single frame this year, but there's still always pressure.

"Even though it's a short format that we played here, I knew that there would be someone who would trouble me, but fortunately this time around no one did," added the five-time world champion.

Even before Gilchrist's win last night, Singapore's cuesports squad had already bagged two gold medals to meet their target for these Games.

The pair of Aloysius Yapp and Toh Lian Han struck gold in the 9-ball pool doubles, while Chan Keng Kwang and Tey Choon Kiat won the snooker doubles title. Their victories helped Gilchrist retain his gold.

Said the England-born Singaporean: "It's always a must-win for me (at the SEA Games), but having said that, the lads have been fantastic, winning gold medals to take the pressure off of me."

Singapore cuesports' three-gold haul at these Games so far is already one better than their previous best performances in 2009 and 2015.