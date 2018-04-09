Gloomy day for Team Singapore

Disappointment was a common theme for Team Singapore's athletes at the Commonwealth Games yesterday - with both the women's paddlers and shooter Teo Shun Xie failing to retain their titles.

Teo finished seventh in the 10m air pistol final with a score of 133.9. India's Manu Bhaker won the event with a Games record of 240.9.

Teo, 29, attributed her loss to nerves and her inability to adapt to the changing light conditions.

She said in a phone interview: "I was disappointed with the final, but it was a good learning experience overall.

"The experience at these Games has helped me learn what I need to improve on especially during finals."

Teo's next big assignments are the Asian Games in August and the ISSF World Shooting Championships in September.

Compatriot Teh Xiu Hong came in one place above with a score of 154.8.

Fellow shooter Irwan Abdul Rahman, 18, marked a creditable Games by finishing eighth in the men's 10m air rifle final with a score of 119.9.

Singapore's swimmer Roanne Ho's effort of 1 min 11.92 seconds was not enough for her to qualify for the semis, while Quah Ting Wen finished last in the 100m freestyle semis in 57.51secs. Her personal best, set in 2016, is 55.52.

The Republic's young shuttlers lost 3-1 to favourites India in the mixed team semi-finals, and will face England in today's bronze medal match. - KIMBERLY KWEK