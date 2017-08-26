Golfers get another  shot at gold

Singapore's male golfers have qualified for the final of the SEA Games team event, played in a match-play format.

The quartet of Gregory Foo, Marc Ong, Joshua Shou and Joshua Ho beat the Philippines 3-0 at the Mines Resort & Golf Club in Kuala Lumpur yesterday to earn the right to face Thailand in today's final.

The Republic are gunning for their first SEA Games gold in golf since Samson Gimson won an individual gold at the 1989 SEA Games, also in Kuala Lumpur.

Ong came close to ending the drought when he finished second, one stroke behind Thailand's Kosuke Hamamoto in the final round of the individual event on Thursday.