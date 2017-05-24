Jazreel and Cherie qualify for Queens finals

Cherie Tan is also competing in the finals of the Fountain Valley Open.

Singapore bowlers Cherie Tan and Jazreel Tan have qualified for the TV finals of the Professional Women's Bowling Association (PWBA) USBC Queens.

The tournament is held in Louisiana, US, and is the first Major of the 2017 PWBA tour.

Jazreel and Cherie have been seeded third and fourth for the stepladder respectively. The top seed of the championship round is two-time Queens champion Liz Johnson of the US, while 2013 Queens winner Diana Zavjalova of Latvia is the second seed.

Cherie is also competing in the finals of the Fountain Valley Open, which takes place today.

At the ongoing Philippine International Open 2017, bowlers Jermaine Seah, Iliya Syamin and Amabel Chua have made it through the Round 1 finals, and will compete against teammates Fiona Yew and Tay Hui Wen in Round 2 among other bowlers.

The top three of the women's open will compete in the stepladder finals.

All three tournaments will conclude today. - MARIELLE DESCALSOTA