Jowen strikes gold again

Jowen Lim bagged his second SEA Games wushu gold in two days, after winning the men's changquan event with a score of 9.68 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Hall 5 yesterday.

On Monday, the 18-year-old had clinched the men's optional daoshu and gunshu gold.

The second-year Sports and Leisure Management student at Republic Polytechnic admitted that he had exceeded his own expectations with his two-gold haul after edging out Vietnam's Tran Xuan Hiep (9.67) and Indonesia's Edgar Marvelo (9.66).

Speaking to The New Paper over the phone, Jowen said: "This is my second SEA Games, and to walk away with two golds, I have definitely exceeded my own expectations.

"For me, I felt that today went really well.

PERFORMED BETTER

"I saw the video of my performance and in my opinion I performed much better than in training."

However, Jowen, who won a gold as part of Singapore's duilian trio at the 2015 SEA Games, is not getting carried away with his results.

While the gold medals mean a lot to him, he believes that they don't necessarily mean that he is the best in South-east Asia.

He said: "Only if you win the same event consecutively, then you can consider yourself a real SEA Games gold medallist in wushu."

Looking ahead, Jowen said that he will continue to try to perfect his routines.

He added: "In every competition, the nerves are the same. I try not to think about the medals, but focus on my performance.

"I always strive to perfect my routines."

Meanwhile, Samuel Tan secured a silver medal in the men's compulsory 3rd taijiquan category, while Ho Lin Ying claimed a bronze in the women's compulsory 3rd taijiquan event.