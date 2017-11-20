Justin, Jermaine win at National Bowling C'ships
A mere three pinfalls separated the men's champion from the runner-up at the Singapore National Bowling Championships yesterday.
The crowd at the SingaporeBowling centre at Temasek Club held their breath as former national bowler Justin Lim, 24, pipped Ng Chiew Pang 207-204 to win a nail-biting step-ladder final.
Former national bowler Lim, now a medical student at the National University of Singapore, was a picture of precision as he edged out the national kegler to bag the $5,800 winner's cheque.
In the women's competition, 17-year-old Jermaine Seah beat Justin's sister, Bernice, 200-186 to clinch the title.
Bernice, 25, had won the first stage of the women's step-ladder final by beating defending champion Tracy See 245-217.
But Jermaine, a Ngee Ann Polytechnic student, kept her cool in the second stage to beat Bernice to the title and the $2,800 winner's cheque, adding to her women's team gold medal at last month's Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships in the Philippines.
Fittingly, former national bowler Grace Young-Diao, herself a three-time Sportswoman of the Year and one of Singapore's most bemedalled keglers, presented the prizes.
