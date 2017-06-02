Lee and Chay appointed SEA Games deputy chefs de mission

The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) has picked Lee Wung Yew and Mark Chay as Team Singapore's deputy chefs de mission for August's South-east Asia (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Lee and Chay will both assist chef de mission Milan Kwee in leading the Singapore contingent.

Kwee, who is the president of the Singapore Taekwondo Federation, is confident that Lee and Chay's experience will prove invaluable to the athletes.

He said: "The combination of both Wung Yew and Mark's experience as athletes, coaches and chefs de mission will bring tremendous value to Team Singapore.

"This is experience that will come in handy when helping athletes, especially debutants, to set the right stage to perform at the Games," he added.

Lee, a retired trap shooter and physical education teacher at Innova Junior College, is a three-time Olympian. The 51-year-old notably won 16 SEA Games gold medals.

He said: "It is a great opportunity to be able to share the experience I gained as an athlete at major Games and contribute in a different way.

"I hope to help our athletes realise their full potential at the SEA Games."

Former national swimmer Chay participated in two Olympic Games and five SEA Games. He was also chef de mission for Team Singapore at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games.

The 35-year-old said: "Being part of Team Singapore at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games is an experience I will never forget.

"We will be working with a far larger contingent at the SEA Games, and I hope I can lend a hand and be there for our athletes when they need support."