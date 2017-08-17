Malaysia vows to solve 'glitches'

Malaysia's sports minister admitted yesterday there were "glitches" with preparations for the SEA Games after a report said a key venue was not ready and fans had trouble getting into a football game.

The Malay Mail Online reported that the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre needed a lot of work as it was handed over to organisers only two days ago, while spectators faced problems getting into Monday's Malaysia-Brunei match.

"There are some glitches here and there, we are taking care of that now," said Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who himself will compete in polo, adding that the overall picture was "so far so good".

Events taking place at the convention centre include judo, karate, taekwondo and snooker.