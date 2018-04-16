Medals don't tell full story for Team Singapore

Team Singapore ended their Commonwealth Games campaign with five golds, two silvers and two bronzes - eight medals shy of the previous Games' tally.

But the medal haul doesn't tell the whole story.

This year, 39 of the 59 Team Singapore athletes were making their Games debut. But the young athletes were not overawed and stepped up to the challenge.

Badminton's fledgings, with an average age of 22.1 years, went into games fearlessly, testing the world beaters.

Men's singles shuttler Loh Kean Yew, ranked world No. 227, was just a match-point away from upsetting world No. 22 Rajiv Ouseph in the mixed teams event.

Loh met three-time Olympic silver medallist Lee Chong Wei in the men's singles quarter-finals before losing 21-13, 21-16 to the eventual champion.

Women's doubles duo Crystal Wong and Ong Ren-Ne proved their mettle against their experienced opponents, overthrowing Australian veterans Renuga Veeran and Leanne Choo.

In the pool, para-swimmer Toh Wei Soong marked his first Commonwealth Games with a bronze medal in the S7 50m freestyle event.

Shooter Martina Veloso, 18, dazzled with a spectacular performance that saw her bag two golds and two Games records in the 10m air rifle and 50m rifle prone events.

Para-lifter Kalai Vanen followed suit. He surpassed his personal best by lifting 156kg in the men's heavyweight event.

However, it was a disappointing return to the Games for the paddlers who clinched three golds out of a possible seven.

Veteran Gao Ning, who won the men's singles event, also paired up with Yu Mengyu to secure the mixed doubles title.

Yu and Feng Tianwei retained their women's doubles crown.

But the paddlers failed in their defence of the women's team, women's singles, men's team and men's doubles titles. - KIMBERLY KWEK