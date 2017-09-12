Milicich appointed new netball coach

New Zealander Natalie Milicich has been appointed the new Singapore netball coach.

The 50-year-old replaces interim national coach Yeo Mee Hong, who led the team to a SEA Games silver medal last month.

Singapore netball's last permanent head coach was New Zealander Ruth Aitken, who guided the team to the 2014 Asian Netball Championships and 2015 SEA Games titles before stepping down at the end of last year.

Milicich said: "I'm excited to be here and look forward to settling in and working with this team of talented sportswomen.

"I spoke with Ruth when I accepted the job and I'm confident I will continue her legacy and lead the team well."

Milicich, a mother of four, was most recently the high performance manager and head coach of New Zealand's Netball Central Zone, who were crowned champions of the second-tier Beko National League last June.

She has administered the development and successful implementation of various programmes, including Auckland Netball's High Performance programme and Zone Player Development Plan.

A former director of sport at Carmel College, Milicich has also coached at the National Provincial Championships and a broad range of representative age groups and schools.

Said Netball Singapore president Jessica Tan: "We believe she is the right fit for the post and her extensive experience will be a great boost to the team."

National captain Vanessa Lee added: "Our team is excited to work with the new coach and to map our goals for the team and work towards achieving those goals."

Milicich's first major assignment will be the Mission Foods Nations Cup held here from Dec 3-9, before next year's Asian Netball Championships, also on home soil, which serves as the qualifier for the Netball World Cup.