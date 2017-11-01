Mix of youth and experience for Nations Cup netball tourney

Singapore's newly-appointed national netball coach Natalie Milicich has announced the team that will represent the Republic at the Mission Foods Nations Cup from Dec 3 to 9.

Fresh face Siti Nurshawallah, 24, is set to earn her first international cap at the Cup, while Rima Yanti, 25, and Toh Kai Wei, 21, both of whom made their first international appearances this year, will feature in the six-nation tournament for the first time.

Milicich said: "I'm happy and confident with the team I've selected for the upcoming Mission Foods Nations Cup as I believe that these players have what it takes to face the tough competitors.

"I think they make a good team and, with the right strategies and hard work, I hope we can get into the top two positions in the tournament."

The team will undergo a training camp in Auckland, New Zealand, from Nov 18-25 to prepare for the Cup.

Led by captain Vanessa Lee and co-vice captains Nurul Baizura and Charmaine Soh, Singapore, who are world No. 19, will be competing against Asian champions Malaysia (20), Ireland (22), Hong Kong (24), Swaziland (30) and Cook Islands (unranked) at the OCBC Arena.

Early-bird tickets, starting from $3, are available till Nov 26. Discounted family packages and season passes are also available during the early-bird ticket sales period.

Visit www.apactix.com for ticketing details. - SHARIFAH MUNIRAH