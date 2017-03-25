Mixed synchro diving duo want to make a splash at SEA Games

It has been only six months since they started training together, but mixed synchronised diving duo Joshua Chong and Ashlee Tan have already shown plenty of promise.

The teenage pair met the South-east Asia (SEA) Games' qualifying mark of 233.13 points for the 3m mixed synchronised diving event in the Singapore leg of the Diving Grand Prix last year, when they tallied 243.78 points en route to winning a silver medal.

Pending approval from the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC), the duo are set to take part in the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur in August.

"It feels good that our hard work is being rewarded," Ashlee told The New Paper at the Singapore Swimming Association Diving Media Day at the OCBC Aquatic Centre yesterday.

"It gives us the confidence boost that we need, especially since mixed synchronised diving is a new event at the Games this year."

Ashlee, who is set to compete in her second SEA Games, is hoping to do better than her maiden outing.

At the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore, she competed in the women's 3m synchronised diving event and won a silver medal.

Said the 17-year-old: "It's been two years so I've been training a lot more.

"I want to get a personal best and show improvement from the last SEA Games.

"I work hard to be on an equal level with Joshua, but we combine well together.

"We hope that we can show progress at this year's Games."

If Joshua gets the nod from the SNOC, he will be making his SEA Games debut.

Looking forward to showcase his skills, the 16-year-old said: "I'm excited about my debut and I want to compete to the best of my ability.

"My aim is to gain more competitive experience."