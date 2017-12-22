National bowler Cherie finishes third in Storm Cup

National women's bowler Cherie Tan finished third and bagged nine million won (S$11,000) in the Storm Cup in Seoul, South Korea, yesterday.

The 28-year-old had bowled a score of 237, losing out to South Korea's Yun Hee Yeo (255) and eventual champion, United States' Anthony Simonsen (244) in the second round of the finals, which was played on a survivor format. The lowest scorer in each round was eliminated.

In the mixed-gender tournament, where women keglers get an eight-pin handicap, Tan was gutted to have come so close to winning.

She said: "I bowled pretty well for the step-ladder match, so it's quite disappointing not to be able to win. But the other two outstruck me, so I guess they had a better day.

"It's definitely bittersweet, because I came so close to winning this year but I didn't. But overall it was a good tournament for me, so I'm pretty satisfied with my performance."

Tan had also finished third in this tournament last year, but felt that she had put up a better performance this time around.

"As compared to last year, this year was a bit harder because the lane conditions were a bit harsher and less forgiving," she said.

"But at the end of the day, I was just focusing on my own game, and not bothering about what the opponents were doing. So I'll definitely say that I bowled way better this year."

Ending 2017 on a good note, Tan added: "The year has been quite good. I made two TV finals in the US and won a SEA Games gold medal. At the World Championships, the team came in second, and I came in fifth for all events.

"So overall it's been quite a consistent performance for me all year round. Our focus next year will be on the Asian Games in August."