Netballers bounce back with big win

Singapore's netballers clinched a dominant 91-22 victory over the Philippines in their preliminary-round match yesterday at the Bukit Kiara National Sports Complex.

The team had suffered a 50-37 defeat by Malaysia on Tuesday, and were eager to make up for the result with an improved showing.

And they did just that against the Philippines, with the win securing their place in tomorrow's semi-finals.

Singapore play Thailand in their final preliminary-round match today, with the winners avoiding top-placed Malaysia in the semi-finals.

The gold-medal match is scheduled for Sunday.

Singapore are the defending champions, but are dealing with the loss of several veterans, who retired following their triumph in 2015.