Para-sprinter Khairi handed four-year ban

National para-sprinter Mohammad Khairi Ishak has been handed a four-year ban after a positive dope test.

An Anti-Doping Singapore (ADS) spokesman said in a statement: "The National Anti-Doping Disciplinary Committee has imposed a four-year ban commencing from the date that the provisional suspension came into effect on April 6, 2018."

The 28-year-old had been provisionally suspended after testing positive for methandienone, an anabolic steroid, in an out-of-competition test on March 12.

On Thursday evening, he had faced a three-man panel at the ADS office to plead his case.

After emerging from the two-hour hearing, Khairi had told The Straits Times that he was surprised and confused that he had tested positive.

He said he suspected contaminated protein whey isolate he had taken - one of three supplements he takes to aid recovery, with the other two being fish oil and creatine monohydrate - was what led to his failed test.

Khairi, whose right arm was paralysed after a motorcycle crash in 2011, won a silver (T46 100m) and bronze (T46 200m) at last year's Beijing World Para Athletics Grand Prix and also represented Singapore at the 2014 and 2017 Asean Para Games.

