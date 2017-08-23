Republic's golfers keep pace with leaders

The Singapore men's golfers got off to a decent start at the SEA Games, but still found themselves trailing to a red-hot Thai at The Mines Resort and Golf Club in Serdang.

Gregory Foo and Marc Ong were the Republic's best golfers of the day when they both shot three-under 68 in the first round to place fifth and sixth respectively out of 40 participants.

But it was Kammalas Namuangruk who stole the show with an unblemished 63 and eight birdies to build a small lead over Filipino Ruperto Zaragosa III (64).

Fellow Thais, Japan-born Kosuke Hamamoto and Wichayanon Chothirunrungrueng are third and fourth respectively at four-under 67.

Two other Singaporean golfers in the men's event, Joshua Shou (73) and Joshua Ho (76) did not break par and are ranked 19th and 26th respectively.

In the women's event, none of the three Singaporeans broke par, as Filipino Lois Kaye Go surged to a three-stroke lead with a brilliant five-under 66.

Callista Chen shot a 74 to place 11th out of 21 golfers, while Jacqueline Young (77) and Sarah Tan (83) are 16th and 19th respectively.