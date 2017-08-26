Sasha through to wakeboard final

Defending women's wakeboard champion Sasha Christian fired a strong statement of intent in yesterday's wakeboard preliminaries by taking top spot in the qualifiers.

The 24-year-old dominated proceedings with a score of 59.45 over Thais Srirasin Khamklom (39.56) and Thidarat Limvuttegrijerat (30.00), and compatriot Gooi Jia Yi (35.67) in her qualifying group.

Gooi went on to compete in the last-chance qualifiers, where she scored 31.78 to secure a place in the final with Christian.

Meanwhile, Samuel Chua also made it to the final of the men's wakeboard event by placing second with a score of 63.34.

Teammate Joshua Tay finished last out of four competitors in the wakeboard preliminaries, after scoring 35.00 points.

He later pulled out of the last-chance qualifiers because of a suspected meniscus tear in his right knee.