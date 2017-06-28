SEA Games bowling squad announced

The Singapore Bowling Federation yesterday announced the six men and six women heading to the South-east Asia (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur in August.

The women's team is unchanged from the previous edition of the biennial Games, while the men's team will see four new faces making their debut.

Only Muhammad Jaris Goh and Keith Saw remain from the 2015 team.

MEN'S TEAM: Timothy Tham, Cheah Ray Han, Keith Saw, Basil Tan, Darren Ong and Muhammad Jaris Goh

WOMEN'S TEAM: Cherie Tan, Shayna Ng, Daphne Tan, New Hui Fen, Jazreel Tan and Bernice Lim