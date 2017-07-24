SEA Games CDM hopeful of 'outstanding' showing from Team SG

Singapore's SEA Games chef de mission Milan Kwee is eyeing an "outstanding" showing in Kuala Lumpur next month.

Said Kwee: "We are excited to head to Kuala Lumpur for the 29th SEA Games. Our athletes have worked very hard to qualify to represent Singapore.

"With the largest away Team Singapore contingent, we are aiming for an outstanding performance.

"We are confident that crowd favourites like swimming, water polo, shooting, table tennis and water-ski & wakeboard will do their best to perform.

"More importantly, we hope Team Singapore have a safe and enjoyable Games."

A total of 569 Team Singapore athletes, a record for an away Games, will feature in 35 sports, with four sports - cricket, ice hockey, ice skating and indoor hockey - being contested for the first time at the biennial Games.

The previous largest Singapore contingent for an away SEA Games was at the 1997 edition in Jakarta, Indonesia, where 422 athletes took part in 30 sports.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu is hoping that Singaporeans get behind the athletes during the Games which take place from Aug 19 to 30.

She said: "Our athletes and the team behind them have been training very hard to be ready.

"The journey to KL carries their dreams of wearing Singapore's colours and ascending the podium for our country, along with the sacrifices they have made for the sports they love. I'm confident that they will make us proud in KL.

"Let us back them up and give them our fullest support as One Team Singapore."

Singapore shooter Jasmine Ser, who was unveiled as the Republic's flag bearer for the Games, is also counting on fan support.

Ser, who will be competing in her sixth SEA Games, said: "It's a great honour to represent Singapore and an even greater one to be selected as the flag bearer for the 29th SEA Games.

"I have always watched the opening ceremonies and even attended some, but I have never thought that I would be chosen as a flag bearer. I am excited and I hope Singaporeans will support us at the Games."

The Republic's best away performance at the Games was at the 2007 edition in Korat, Thailand, where Singapore's athletes won 43 golds, 43 silvers and 41 bronzes.

Team Singapore will also be fielding their largest away contingent at the Asean Para Games in September, when 94 of the Republic's para athletes will compete in 11 sports.

Long jumper Suhairi Suhani will be the flag bearer.

Previously, the largest Singapore contingent for an away para Games was at the 2008 edition in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, where 57 para athletes took part in eight sports.