Second gold for para-swimmer Zhi Wei

National para-swimmer Wong Zhi Wei bagged his second gold medal at the Asean Youth Para Games (AYPG) in Dubai yesterday.

The 15-year-old, who was born blind in his right eye and has 6/60 vision in his left, clocked a personal best of 5mins 5.06secs in the 400m freestyle (S11-S13) event.

This is Singapore's second gold for swimming at the 3rd AYPG.

Zhi Wei, who swims in the S13 category, also clinched a silver in the 100m backstroke (S11-S13) on Monday and will swim in two more events today.