Seow re-elected as fencing head

Incumbent Fencing Singapore (FS) president Juliana Seow has retained her position for the next two years, following last night's annual general meeting.

Nine of 10 positions in the FS executive committee were contested at the elections at the Sports Hub, with only treasurer Lim Swee Kim elected unopposed.

Thirteen of 15 eligible affiliates were present to vote last night, with each of the incumbent exco members casting half a vote each, according to the FS constitution.

Former national sabre fencer Seow, 45, beat challenger Adrian Lee - the FS president from 2005 to 2009 - to head the national sports association.

"Fencers are the focus of what the NSA do; whatever happens in an AGM, the fencing community will work together to improve fencing as a community," said Seow, who beat then-incumbent Nicholas Fang to the FS presidency in 2013.

Ex-national fencer Fang, who was FS president from 2009 to 2013, contested for three vice-president positions - high performance, high participation and industry development - but lost in all three contests.

Yau Wee Sian was re-elected as vice-president (high performance), Ang Ker Wee was elected vice-president (high participation), and Ng Hock Sing was elected as vice-president (industry development).

THE NEW TEAM