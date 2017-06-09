Ser bags bronze in Azerbaijan

National shooter Jasmine Ser clinched a bronze medal in the women's 10m air rifle event at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Gabala, Azerbaijan, last night.

She tallied 225.7 points to finish third. Chinese shooters Peng Xinyi (248.1) and Shi Mengyao (248.1) were first and second respectively, after a shoot-off.

This is Ser's third World Cup medal and second from this event - she clinched a 10m air rifle bronze in Bangkok last year and a silver in the 50m rifle three-positions event in New Delhi in February.