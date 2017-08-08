Ser relishing SEA Games challenge

National shooter Jasmine Ser (above) won the women’s 10m air rifle team gold with teammates Martina Lindsay Veloso and Tessa Neo at the 2015 SEA Games on home soil.

With two Olympic Games, two Commonwealth Games and three Asian Games under her belt, Singapore shooter Jasmine Ser is certainly not short on experience.

But, even though she will be taking part in her sixth SEA Games, which starts in Kuala Lumpur in less than two weeks, she views every competition as a "new experience".

This time, the "new experience" will come in the form of a blast from the past - paper targets.

Ser, 26, has used paper targets before during her formative years in the sport, but it has been a long time since her switch to electronic targets.

Most shooters who have experienced both forms of targets often prefer the electronic ones.

Paper targets increase the need for movement and positional adjustments, as the shooters have to check their scores manually after each shot.

This in turn results in a higher chance of error.

Ser, who will be competing in the 10m and 50m three-position (3P) air rifle events, told The New Paper: "We've been using paper targets in some of the Games selection trials and we're also training with them now, so we have time to get used to (the change).

"I want to finish this Games with no regrets because I don't know how many more I can go for, so I'll just have to give my very best."

Ser refused to set herself any medal target, but stressed that she won't be taking the SEA Games lightly despite her wealth of experience on the bigger stage.

She added that the level of competition in the biennial Games has steadily risen over the years.

She said: "To me, the SEA Games are just as important as the Commonwealth or Asian Games.

"They don't come by every day."

Going up against Ser in the two events is teammate Martina Lindsay Veloso, a former World Cup champion and 2014 Youth Olympic Games silver medallist.

Martina, Ser and Tessa Neo won the women's 10m air rifle team gold at the 2015 SEA Games on home soil.

Since team events have been culled this year, Martina has set her sights on an individual medal in her favourite 10m event.

She placed third (behind Ser and winner Neo) in 2015, but the bronze medal was instead awarded to a Malaysian shooter as each country could win only a maximum of two medals per event.

Said Martina, 17: "The previous SEA Games was not my best performance.

"I could have done better.

"My aim (this year) is to reach the final and, hopefully, finish among the top three in the 10m.

"Paper targets are tough as a lot of movement is required and there's a time limit imposed.

"But, I don't think it's an obstacle. I see it as more of a personal challenge."