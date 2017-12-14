Singapore awarded first SEA Games diving gold since 1973

Singapore's first regional diving gold since 1973 was confirmed yesterday after the SEA Games Federation (SEAGF) announced that the three athletes who failed doping tests at the 2017 SEA Games have been stripped of their medals.

Malaysian diver Wendy Ng and Thais Nurisan Loseng (silat) and Benjaporn Sriphanomthorn (swimming) were tested positive for the banned substance sibutramine by the World Anti-Doping Agency at its New Delhi laboratory on Oct 11.

Sibutramine is an appetite suppressant commonly found in weight loss supplements.

Ng and partner Nur Dhabitah Sabri had won the women's synchronised 3m springboard but with the former's disqualification, Singapore duo and silver medallists Ashlee Tan, 17, and Fong Kay Yian, 21, have been declared champions.

Sally Lim was Singapore's last Games diving gold medallist, when she won the 3m springboard event in 1973.

Fong said yesterday: "The gold is a nice feather in our cap but what is more important is we continue to roll up our sleeves and work hard."

Ng was also stripped of her individual 3m springboard title, with the gold and silver awarded to compatriot Nur Dhabitah and Tan respectively.

Benjaporn's disqualification also benefited another Singaporean, with Chantal Liew awarded the Thai's silver in the women's 10km open-water swimming event.

In other medal reshuffles, Vietnam clinched gold in the women's silat team artistic event.

Nurisan was part of the Thai team that have been stripped of their title.

Singapore's tally for the KL Games has increased to 58 gold, 59 silver and 72 bronze medals, but they remain fourth in the overall standings.

A Singapore National Olympic Council spokesman said it will award the newly crowned SEA Games gold medallists in next year's Multi-Million Dollar Award Programme.