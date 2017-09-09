Singapore beaten to Putra Cup title by Thailand

Singapore golfers (from left) Marc Ong, Gregory Foo, Joshua Shou and Joshua Ho during round three of the Putra Cup 2017 at Gading Raya Padang Golf and Club in Jakarta on Thursday, September 7.

Thailand overcame a three-stroke deficit going into the final round of the Putra Cup team event to beat Singapore to the title yesterday.

Singapore's Gregory Foo (270), Marc Ong (270) and Joshua Ho (272) combined for a fine 52-under total of 812, but they were no match for the Thais, who finished with a flourish to beat Singapore by five strokes at the Gading Raya Padang Golf and Club in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Thais will be pleased with the victory, after losing the SEA Games men's team gold to Singapore in Kuala Lumpur last month.

While disappointed with the outcome, Foo believes that their performance demonstrated yet against that they are catching up with regional powerhouses Thailand.

Foo said: "I don't think anything went awfully wrong.

"Overall, the team did great and I'm very proud of my teammates.

"We fought hard and played our hearts out.

"The Thais played really well and posted great scores.

"We just didn't play as well as the last three days but this is our lowest-ever team score in a competition, and also my personal-best four-day score.

"There are definitely areas to improve and work on.

"However, with our performance this week, as well as at the SEA Games, it shows we are closing the gap with Thailand."

Thailand's Kosuke Hamamoto won the individual competition with a 24-under 264, while compatriot Sadom Kaewkanjana finished second, two strokes behind.

Foo and Ong placed joint-third, as Joshua Shou, the fourth member of the Singapore team, registered a four-under 284.

Foo hopes that their achievements can inspire the next generation of young local golfers as the quartet which finished behind the same opponents on home soil last year is set to split.

He said: "I intend to turn pro early next year, Marc and Joshua Shou as well, while Joshua Ho will remain an amateur as he still has two more years in university.

"As the SEA Games and Putra Cup are for amateurs only, this will be the last time we are competing in these competitions together.

"I definitely would have wanted to end it on a high but I have no regrets at all.

"This was still a great week with my teammates and we have had some great memories competing in these events over the years."