Singapore clinch record Asian Youth Para Games medal haul

Team Singapore ended their Asian Youth Para Games campaign in Dubai with a record haul of 18 medals - five golds, six silvers and seven bronzes.

Ten medals came from swimming, seven from athletics and one from badminton.

The tally tops Singapore's previous best display of two golds, one silver and one bronze in Tokyo in 2009.

Swimmer Wong Zhi Wei, who is partially blind, finished as Singapore's most bemedalled athlete with three golds and two silvers, as he broke his personal bests in all five events he took part in.