Singapore clinch record Asian Youth Para Games medal haul
Team Singapore ended their Asian Youth Para Games campaign in Dubai with a record haul of 18 medals - five golds, six silvers and seven bronzes.
Ten medals came from swimming, seven from athletics and one from badminton.
The tally tops Singapore's previous best display of two golds, one silver and one bronze in Tokyo in 2009.
Swimmer Wong Zhi Wei, who is partially blind, finished as Singapore's most bemedalled athlete with three golds and two silvers, as he broke his personal bests in all five events he took part in.
Axelsen, Tai defeated in Dubai
Viktor Axelsen, the men's defending champion of badminton's Dubai World Superseries, lost in a Group B match yesterday 21-13, 18-21, 17-21 to China's Shi Yuqi.
Shi, 21, claimed the last five points as the 23-year-old Dane lost grip of the match.
Meanwhile, in Group A, Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long kept his hopes of a semi-final spot alive by beating top seed Son Wan Ho of South Korea.
Ng won 21-15, 13-21, 21-16.
In the women's singles, Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon defeated defending champion Tai Tzu-ying 21-18, 21-17. - WIRE SERVICES
