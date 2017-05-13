Singapore lose Seaba opener

Singapore's cagers failed to exact revenge for their 2015 SEA Games semi-final defeat, as they lost 71-50 to Indonesia in the Seaba Championship opener in Manila yesterday.

The Republic got off to a horror start when they trailed 40-11 at half-time. The gap widened to 37 points at the start of the third period before the Singapore side awoke from their slumber and began to deal better with their opponents' physical game.

Singapore edged the second half 39-31, but Indonesia still ran out comfortable winners led by 38-year-old point guard Mario Wuysang with 20 points.

Forward Ng Hanbin said: "We are disappointed to lose the opener, but we still believe we have what it takes to win a medal despite our overall young age."

Singapore's next match in the seven-team, round-robin competition is against hosts Philippines tonight. - DAVID LEE