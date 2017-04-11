Singapore paddlers lose to Japan

Japan defeated Singapore 3-0 in the women's team quarter-finals of the International Table Tennis Federation Asian Championships in Wuxi, China, yesterday.

With world No. 3 Feng Tianwei rested, Singapore's Wong Xin Ru, Eunice Lim and Tan En Hui lost in straight sets to Mima Ito, Miu Hirano and Hina Hayata in the champion's division.

The Singaporeans had beaten Malaysia 3-1 in the qualifiers earlier yesterday. They will play North Korea in a fifth-eighth placing tie today. -