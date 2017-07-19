Singapore to send largest away contingent for Asean Para Games

The Singapore National Paralympic Council (SNPC) announced yesterday that it will be sending 94 athletes across 11 sports to September's Asean Para Games in Kuala Lumpur.

This will be the largest Team Singapore contingent for an away Asean Para Games, eclipsing the previous record of 57 athletes at the 2008 Asean Para Games in Thailand.

SNPC chairman and president of the Singapore Disability Sports Council Kevin Wong said in a press release: "We are encouraged that athletes who won medals at the last Asean Para Games have continued to train hard and these athletes now have the opportunity to defend their medals.

"In addition, we also recognised the need to develop potential athletes and provide them with competition experience, and therefore fielded a larger number of athletes to the Asean Para Games this year.

"Although the number of athletes is almost double that of the last away Games, the selection process was rigorous so as to maintain our standards.

"We hope that by giving them the opportunity to participate at the games, these athletes would be motivated to excel, improve their performance and reach their full potential."

Shirley Low, a member of the SNPC, was also named the chef de mission for the Games.

She has served on the SNPC board of governors since 2013, and was the assistant chef de mission for the 2014 edition.

At the last Asean Para Games, hosts Singapore fielded 151 athletes.

The Republic finished fifth out of 10 countries in the medal table, with 24 gold, 17 silver and 22 bronze medals.