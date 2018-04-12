Team Singapore

Singaporeans in action

Apr 12, 2018 12:00 am

TABLE TENNIS

Women's doubles, round of 16

  • Lin Ye/Zhou Yihan, Feng Tian Wei/Yu Mengyu (7.30am, q-finals 3.15pm)

Men's doubles, round of 16

  • Koen Pang/Ethan Poh (3.55pm)
  • Gao Ning/Pang Xue Jie (4.35pm)

Mixed doubles, round of 16

  • Gao Ning/Yu Mengyu, Ethan Poh/Lin Ye (both 9.15am), Pang Xue Jie/Zhou Yihan (9.50am)

Women's singles, round of 16

  • Feng Tian Wei, Zhou Yihan (both 10.25am), Yu Mengyu (11.10am)

Men's singles, round of 16

  • Pang Xue Jie (11.55am), Gao Ning ( 2.30pm)

SHOOTING

Women's 50m rifle prone finals

  • Jasmine Ser, Martina Veloso (12 noon)

Men's 25m rapid fire pistol, prelims

  • Nigel Lim, Poh Lip Meng (7am)

DIVING

Men's 3m springboard

  • Mark Lee (prelims 8am, final 5pm)

BADMINTON

Men's singles, round of 16

  • Loh Kean Yew (9.30am), Ryan Ng ( 4.10pm)

Women's singles, round of 16

  • Yeo Jia Min (10am), Grace Chua (12.20pm)

Men's doubles, round of 16

  • Danny Chrisnanta/Terry Hee (6pm)

Women's doubles, round of 16

  • Ong Ren-Ne/Crystal Wong (6pm)

Mixed doubles, round of 16

  • Crystal Wong/Danny Chrisnanta (9.40am), Terry Hee/Tan Wei Han (10.20am), Jason Wong/Ong Ren-Ne (4pm)

GYMNASTICS

Women's (rhythmic) individual all round finals

  • Aiko Tan Jun (12 noon)

