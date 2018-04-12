Singaporeans in action
TABLE TENNIS
Women's doubles, round of 16
- Lin Ye/Zhou Yihan, Feng Tian Wei/Yu Mengyu (7.30am, q-finals 3.15pm)
Men's doubles, round of 16
- Koen Pang/Ethan Poh (3.55pm)
- Gao Ning/Pang Xue Jie (4.35pm)
Mixed doubles, round of 16
- Gao Ning/Yu Mengyu, Ethan Poh/Lin Ye (both 9.15am), Pang Xue Jie/Zhou Yihan (9.50am)
Women's singles, round of 16
- Feng Tian Wei, Zhou Yihan (both 10.25am), Yu Mengyu (11.10am)
Men's singles, round of 16
- Pang Xue Jie (11.55am), Gao Ning ( 2.30pm)
SHOOTING
Women's 50m rifle prone finals
- Jasmine Ser, Martina Veloso (12 noon)
Men's 25m rapid fire pistol, prelims
- Nigel Lim, Poh Lip Meng (7am)
DIVING
Men's 3m springboard
- Mark Lee (prelims 8am, final 5pm)
BADMINTON
Men's singles, round of 16
- Loh Kean Yew (9.30am), Ryan Ng ( 4.10pm)
Women's singles, round of 16
- Yeo Jia Min (10am), Grace Chua (12.20pm)
Men's doubles, round of 16
- Danny Chrisnanta/Terry Hee (6pm)
Women's doubles, round of 16
- Ong Ren-Ne/Crystal Wong (6pm)
Mixed doubles, round of 16
- Crystal Wong/Danny Chrisnanta (9.40am), Terry Hee/Tan Wei Han (10.20am), Jason Wong/Ong Ren-Ne (4pm)
GYMNASTICS
Women's (rhythmic) individual all round finals
- Aiko Tan Jun (12 noon)
