Singaporeans in action today
BADMINTON
Mixed doubles, round of 64
- Jason Wong/Ong Ren-Ne v
Jersey (9.55am), Danny Bawa Chrisnanta/Crystal Wong v Ghana (11.40am)
Women's singles, round of 64
- Grace Chua v Cheryl March (Falkland Islands) 3.05pm
- Yeo Jia Min v Karyn Gibson (Fiji) 4.15pm
Men's singles, round of 64
- Loh Kean Yew v Bongani von Bodenstein (S. Africa) 3.40pm
LAWN BOWLS
Men's team of fours, prelims
- Singapore v Scotland (2pm)
SHOOTING
Men's 50m rifle prone
- Lim Zhong Xian, Abel Lim (prelims at 7am, final at 11am)
Women's 25m pistol
- l Teh Xiu Hong, Nicole Tan (prelims at 8.30am, final at 1.30pm)
PARA POWERLIFTING
Men's heavyweight final
- Kalai Vanen (5.30pm)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now