Singaporeans in action today

Apr 10, 2018 12:00 am

BADMINTON

Mixed doubles, round of 64

  • Jason Wong/Ong Ren-Ne v

Jersey (9.55am), Danny Bawa Chrisnanta/Crystal Wong v Ghana (11.40am)

Women's singles, round of 64

  • Grace Chua v Cheryl March (Falkland Islands) 3.05pm
  • Yeo Jia Min v Karyn Gibson (Fiji) 4.15pm

Men's singles, round of 64

  • Loh Kean Yew v Bongani von Bodenstein (S. Africa) 3.40pm

LAWN BOWLS

Men's team of fours, prelims

  • Singapore v Scotland (2pm)

SHOOTING

Men's 50m rifle prone

  • Lim Zhong Xian, Abel Lim (prelims at 7am, final at 11am)

Women's 25m pistol

  • l Teh Xiu Hong, Nicole Tan (prelims at 8.30am, final at 1.30pm)

PARA POWERLIFTING

Men's heavyweight final

  • Kalai Vanen (5.30pm)

