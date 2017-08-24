Singapore's bowling trio win silver

Singapore bowlers New Hui Fen, Cherie Tan and Shayna Ng combined for a total of 3,795 pinfalls to win the SEA Games women's trios silver medal at the Sunway Mega Lanes in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Malaysia took both the gold and bronze medals - Esther Cheah, Sin Li Jane and Shalin Zulkifli won the event with 3,835 pinfalls, while Natasha Roslan, Syaidatul Afifah and Siti Safiyah Amirah took the bronze with 3,785 pinfalls.

New, Tan and Ng maintained their second-placed ranking, out of 11 teams, from the first block that was played yesterday morning.

Singapore's other trio of Daphne Tan, Jazreel Tan and Bernice Lim finished sixth overall with 3,593 pinfalls.

Also, the Republic placed fifth and seventh in the men's trios yesterday.