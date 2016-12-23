Singapore's Cherie Tan bowls men over with third-placed finish in Korea

Cherie Tan (above) loses out to South Korea's male bowler Won Jong Hwa for a place in the Korea Storm Domino's Pizza Cup final by a mere pinfall.

Cherie Tan finished 2016 on a high yesterday when she placed third at the Korea Storm Domino's Pizza Cup.

The 27-year-old kegler narrowly failed to advance to the final of the mixed-gender event, after losing by a mere pinfall to South Korea's male bowler Won Jong Hwa, who posted a score of 227.

But she made amends in the third-placing match by beating Australia's Jason Belmonte 246-208.

The trophy went to American female bowler Danielle McEwan, 25, who clinched a 190-181 victory over Won in the final.

Women bowlers have an eight-pinfall advantage in the earlier rounds, but the playing field was levelled from the top-four stage onwards.

Tan's sister, Daphne, also took part in the competition, but she faltered in the Round of 16.

Said Tan: "The competition was pretty tough because we had to compete against the males, but I'm quite pleased with my performance during this trip, even though I came up short in the TV Finals (top four).

"It's been a great run leading up to the TV Finals and I was also able to hit my personal best in a three-game series (805 pinfalls) during the trip."

But Tan, who in June clinched her first Professional Women's Bowling Association title at the 2016 Storm Sacramento Open, is already looking ahead to 2017.

The national bowler is hoping to do Singapore proud in the South-east Asia (SEA) Games next year in Kuala Lumpur.

Said Tan: "I am also looking forward to being selected and competing in the SEA Games next year.

"(The team) will be heading to the 37th AIK International Tournament 2017 and the 47th Brunswick Ballmaster Open 2017 in January.

"Hopefully, both will be good outings for us, in terms of competition and preparation."