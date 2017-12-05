Singapore's women bowlers win silver at world meet

(Front row, from left) Senior assistant national coach Jason Yeong-Nathan with Shayna Ng, New Hui Fen, Daphne Tan, (back row, from left) Cherie Tan, Joey Yeo and Jazreel Tan.

Singapore's women bowlers won a team silver at the World Bowling Championships in Nevada, United States, yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Jazreel Tan, New Hui Fen, Shayna Ng and sisters Cherie and Daphne Tan were pipped 209-214, 177-188 in the best-of-three final against Malaysia at the South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas.

The Republic's women bowling team, who were seventh in the last championships in 2013, emerged as the top seed this time around, after finishing the preliminaries with the highest tallies of 6,325 pinfalls and 210.83 game average in the 30-team field.

In the semis, they rallied to beat the South Korean team 2-1. After losing the first game by just a pinfall - 202-203 - the Singapore quintet bounced back with 218-215 and 213-209 victories in the following games to advance into the final.

Malaysia booked the other spot in the final after pipping Colombia by just one pinfall in the deciding game - 182-181 - to win their semi-final 2-1.

Shayna and Cherie are competing in the women's masters this morning.