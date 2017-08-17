Soh wins first gold for Singapore in KL

Singapore's synchronised swimmer Debbie Soh has won the nation's first gold medal at the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, when she won the solo free routine event.

Synchronised swimmer Debbie Soh has won Singapore's first gold medal at the 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (Aug 17).

The 19-year-old scored 75.0000 points to win the solo free routine finals at the National Aquatic Centre in the Malaysian capital, while her teammate Miya Yong scored 73.0333 points to clinch the bronze.

Malaysia's Lee Yhing Huey took the silver medal with 74.7000 points.

Soh also recently competed in the Fina World Championships in Budapest, where she finished 21st among 32 competitors in the same event with 75.6000 points.

Soh and Yong will also compete in the solo technical routine later tonight.

Earlier on Thursday, the men's compound archery team clinched a silver medal, after they lost 228-222 to Malaysia in the final.

The trio of Ang Han Teng, Alan Lee and Pang Toh Jin were seeded sixth in the tournament, but beat third seeds Indonesia 226-225, and second seeds Philippines 233-227 en route to the final on Thursday.